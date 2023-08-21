Police seek to identify suspects accused of stealing ATM from York County hotel

Authorities say while one suspect distracted a hotel clerk, the other loaded an ATM onto a hand truck before the suspects drove away together.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are seeking to identify the pictured suspects who is accused of stealing an ATM from the Four Points Sheraton Hotel in Manchester Township.

According to the Northern York County Regional Police Department, on Aug. 21 around 3:00 a.m., two suspects pulled into the hotel parking lot in the 1600 block of Toronita St. in a white SUV.

Police say the suspects walked into the hotel with their own hand truck, and while one of the suspects went up to the hotel clerk and spoke about making reservations, the second suspect continued through the lobby towards the ATM with the hand truck. That suspect was able to load the machine and leave out a back door.

Authorities say the suspects drove away at 3:14 a.m.

Police say if you can identify the thieves or the suspect vehicle to contact them at 717-467-8355.