Police seeking to identify suspect from assault in Lebanon County

The above pictured suspect allegedly assaulted the victim, causing a facial injury.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Police are seeking to identify a suspect in an assault.

On May 30 around 6:30 p.m., State Troopers responded to the 2400 block of Heidelberg Avenue in Heidelberg Township for a reported assault.

The victim told police that the above pictured suspect engaged in a verbal dispute with the victim before assaulting him.

The victim suffered a facial injury as a result of the assault.

Police say that the suspect was last seen heading south on Heidelberg Avenue towards Lancaster or Berks County.

The pictured motorcycle is believed to be a 2000-2013 Harley Davidson Electra Glide.