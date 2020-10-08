Police seeking to identify suspect from assault in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Police are seeking to identify a suspect in an assault.
On May 30 around 6:30 p.m., State Troopers responded to the 2400 block of Heidelberg Avenue in Heidelberg Township for a reported assault.
The victim told police that the above pictured suspect engaged in a verbal dispute with the victim before assaulting him.
The victim suffered a facial injury as a result of the assault.
Police say that the suspect was last seen heading south on Heidelberg Avenue towards Lancaster or Berks County.
The pictured motorcycle is believed to be a 2000-2013 Harley Davidson Electra Glide.
Anyone with information on the incidentor if you recognize the suspect are asked to anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).