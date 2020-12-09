Assault investigation in Lebanon County

The suspect fled the area in a dark-grey Mazda hatchback, heading south on Route 934.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an assault in Annville and are asking for the public's help.

On Friday morning, a woman walking on the first block of West Sheridan Avenue was assaulted.

Police say the suspect is a white man in his twenties with brown hair. He was wearing long red shorts and a plain white t-shirt.

The suspect fled the area in a dark-grey Mazda hatchback, heading south on Route 934.