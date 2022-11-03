Woman dies after apparent assault in Lancaster County, police investigating

Police are investigating after finding a 22-year-old woman dead after an apparent assault in Lancaster County.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating after a 22-year-old woman was found dead after an apparent assault in Lancaster County.

Authorities say on March 10 around 11:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2900 block of Spring Valley Rd. in East Hempfield Township for a reported cardiac arrest. The reporting person to 911 said that a person was not breathing.

Upon arrival, police say they located a deceased 22-year-old woman who appeared to have suffered a "traumatic" injury from an apparent assault.

The woman is expected to be identified pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities say that a person of interest in the case has been identified and is being interviewed, along with several witnesses.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and confirmed at this time, there is no danger to the community.