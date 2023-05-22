x
Assault charges filed against man following Lancaster County crash

William Foreman was reportedly involved in a minor car crash along the 600 block of White Oak Road when he entered a physical altercation with another driver.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing assault charges after he allegedly pulled a gun out in a minor car crash. 

According to East Cocalico Township Police, William Foreman, 54, from Denver, Pa. has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault after a May 13 altercation. 

Foreman was reportedly involved in a minor car crash along the 600 block of White Oak Road when he entered a physical altercation with another driver. 

According to police, Foreman disengaged from the confrontation and returned to his car before retrieving a handgun. 

He then allegedly pointed it at the motorist and struck him in the face with the handgun. 

The driver suffered a laceration to his ear but refused immediate medical attention, according to police. 

Foreman was taken into custody and arraigned at Lancaster County Central Booking. He has since been released on bail. 

