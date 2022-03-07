Woman arrested after assaulting officer, security guard at Capital City Mall

Dasha Rivers was arrested on March 5 after police were dispatched to an fight in Capital City Mall, which resulted in one person being taken to the hospital.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is facing charges after she assaulted more than four people at Capital City Mall, including police officers and a mall security guard, resulting in one person being sent to the hospital with injuries.

Dasha Rivers is facing aggravated assault charges for her role in the incident.

On March 5, Lower Allen Township Police were dispatched to LA Nails in Capital City Mall for a report of a fight.

Once on scene, police discovered Rivers assaulting a mall security officer and arrested her.

During her arrest, Rivers allegedly attempted to bite an officer and successfully kicked another, police said.

Authorities say that they discovered that Rivers had assaulted four people while at the mall, including a family member, two customers, and an employee at the salon.

Rivers was found to be under the influence of alcohol, and transported to Cumberland County Prison, officials said.

Then, Rivers was taken to Carlisle Regional Hospital to be medically evaluated.

Police say that while she was at the hospital, Rivers assaulted a security guard.