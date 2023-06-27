Police: Woman was under the influence of marijuana while fleeing with 18-month-old child in car

Police say the woman had an active warrant out for her arrest and fled from police at speeds reaching 121 mph. Her baby was allegedly in the back without a car seat.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — An 18-month-old infant was taken to the hospital following a high-speed chase with a woman trying to elude arrest, State Police said.

Troopers allege that Ashley Acosta, 25, of Steelton, had an active arrest warrant out of Cumberland County. When police attempted to stop her vehicle on U.S. 15 in Adams County just after midnight on June 27, Acosta allegedly fled at speeds reaching 121 mph.

PSP says the suspect fled north for approximately 20 miles, into Lower Allen Township, before losing her pursuers. She was spotted again traveling south on U.S. 15 into Adams County, and troopers re-initiated the chase.

According to a press release, Acosta crashed into a Gettysburg building near York Street and Liberty Street. Troopers say they determined that the suspect was driving under the influence of marijuana.

Acosta also allegedly had her 18-month-old son in the back seat of the car without being restrained in a car seat. Police say the child was taken to a hospital for treatment but did not specify his condition.