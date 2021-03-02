As 2-year anniversary of his murder approaches, State Police continue to investigate the death of Tyrone Shaw along I-81 in Harrisburg

Shaw, of Roselle Park, NJ, was killed on Feb. 4, 2019 as he stood near his disabled vehicle on I-81 North in West Hanover Township.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Note: The video above is from February 2020.

State Police on Wednesday said the investigation into the murder of a New Jersey man in West Hanover Township, Dauphin County continues nearly two years after his body was found next to his disabled SUV along Interstate 81 North.

Tyrone M. Shaw, of Roselle Park, was killed on the night of Feb. 4, 2019, State Police say. Sometime between 7:10 and 7:30 p.m., Shaw died of a single gunshot wound to the head as he stood outside his vehicle at Mile Marker 75.4.

Police say witnesses described the presence of a secondary vehicle behind Shaw's SUV around the time of his death. Investigators believe he was killed within minutes of breaking down on I-81.

Investigators have learned that Shaw was visiting at least one residence in the Allison Hill section of Harrisburg in the hours preceding his death.

Shaw's death appears to be an isolated incident, with no known danger to the public, according to police.

Troopers are continuing to work with the New Jersey State Police and the Harrisburg Police Department to develop information and leads.

Police say there is a reward of $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest in the investigation of Shaw's murder.