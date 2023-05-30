Additional arrests made in investigation of alleged Quarryville marijuana growing operation

Summer Gillespie and her brother, James, were both charged with participating in the operation, police say. James Baker was arrested earlier this month.

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County have charged two additional suspects accused of participating in a marijuana growing operation near a Quarryville elementary school earlier this month.

Summer A. Gillespie and her brother, James J. Gillespie, have both been charged for their alleged participation in the operation, according to Quarryville Police.

A third suspect, James Baker, was charged on May 9 after police raided his home on the 200 block of Park Avenue, according to police.

Baker is charged with possession with intent to manufacture and deliver a controlled substance, possession of instruments of a crime and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Summer Gillespie is charged with a felony count of criminal conspiracy to possession with intent to deliver a sontrolled Substance, a misdemeanor count of criminal conspiracy to possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of criminal conspiracy to possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

James Gillespie is charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say the raid of Baker's home uncovered a full marijuana grow operation inside the house, which included several full-grown marijuana plants in an indoor greenhouse. Officers also recovered a firearm, U.S. currency, bookkeeping information, scales and packaging materials for redistribution.

The raid was the result of a 10-month investigation launched by police after authorities received several complaints from the public regarding suspected illegal activities at Baker's home, police said at the time of his arrest.

Baker is awaiting his formal arraignment on June 9. Court records show he waived four of the charges against him for court, meaning he acknowledged the commonwealth could meet the burden of evidence at this stage of court proceedings and agreed to have his case move forward.

One of the charges against him, possessing an instrument of crime, was withdrawn, court records show.