Police identify suspect in burglaries at two senior living facilities in Lebanon

Denny Zug, 44, is accused of breaking into laundry rooms at two senior living facilities in the city and stealing money from the washers and dryers.

LEBANON, Pa. — Authorities in Lebanon County have identified the suspect in two burglaries at a pair of senior living facilities in the city of Lebanon earlier this month.

Denny Joseph Zug, 44, has been charged with two counts of burglary, according to Lebanon Police.

Officers are currently trying to locate him.

According to police, Zug gained access to a building at Maple Terrace on the 700 block of Maple Street on September 4 and broke into two washing machines to remove the money stored inside them.

He allegedly performed a similar act at Kreider Commons on the 600 block of N. 8th Street, police said. In that alleged incident, Zug broke into several locked laundry rooms and broke into the coin-operated washers and dryers to remove the money inside the machines.