Police searching for second suspect accused of causing over $7,000 worth of damage to Gettysburg laundromat

Police say Billy Jay Baker and Cara Mae Strouth are responsible for causing more than $7,000 in damage to machines at Dolly's Laundromat. Baker is still at large.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Police have one suspect in custody and are searching for a second after burglars damaged an ATM, change machine and gambling machine at Dolly's Laundromat in Gettysburg.

The Gettysburg Police Department arrested Cara Mae Strouth on Sept. 29 in relation to the incident. Officers are still searching for suspected accomplice Billy Jay Baker.

According to a criminal complaint, the theft occurred in the early morning hours of Sept. 20, between 5 and 6 a.m. Officers say surveillance camera footage from the laundromat and surrounding businesses showed Baker attempting to open the ATM machine with a hammer and pry bar while Strouth appeared to act as a lookout.

Officers say the damage at the laundromat totaled approximately $7,390 in machine replacements.

The day after the robbery, Gettysburg police say the Cumberland Township Police Department revealed that a suspect who looked similar to Baker was involved in an ATM machine theft at Aspire Hotel in Gettysburg on Aug. 30.

Investigators say the suspect in the August robbery had the same appearance, build, shoes and tattoos as the Dolly's suspect.

Hotel employees allegedly told law enforcement that the suspect was sharing a room with a man who was known to frequently rent a room at the hotel and another woman who matched the description of the woman caught on camera at Dolly's.

Authorities say they searched Facebook to identify Strouth and Baker as acquaintances of the man known to the hotel and match their appearances, possessions and clothing to surveillance photos captured during the robberies.

Strouth is being help in Adams County Prison, unable to post bail. Anyone with information on Baker's whereabouts or the robberies is asked to call Gettysburg police at 717-334-8101 or 911.

Strouth is charged with conspiracy - burglary - not adapted for overnight accommodation, no person present; conspiracy - criminal trespass - enter structure; conspiracy - criminal mischief - damage property; conspiracy - theft by unlawful taking - movable property; and driving while operator privilege suspended or revoked.