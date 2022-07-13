Arrest made in Swatara Township overnight burglary and car theft

Allen Vasquez, 20, allegedly entered a home armed with a rifle. According to police, he stole personal property and the victim's car.

SWATARA, Pa. — Police in New Jersey arrested a man after an overnight burglary and car theft of a Dauphin County home, officials announced Wednesday.

Allen Vasquez, 20, from the 7800 block of Clearfield Street in Swatara Township, allegedly entered a home located on the 7600 block of Clearfield Street armed with a rifle early Wednesday morning.

Police say while inside the home, Vasquez took personal property and keys to the victim's vehicle that was parked outside while inside the home.

According to reports, Vazquez then stole the victim's vehicle and left.

Several hours later, Swatara Police Detectives say they learned that Vazquez was involved in a crash in New Jersey with a stolen car.

New Jersey Police arrested Vazquez after they identified the vehicle had been stolen.

A search of the vehicle recovered the rifle allegedly used in the Swatara Township burglary and stolen property from the home.

Vazquez is currently held in New Jersey on stolen vehicle and various firearms charges.

Swatara Police filed burglary, theft of motor vehicle, loitering and prowling at night charges against Vazquez and are making arrangements with New Jersey State Police to have him brought back to Pennsylvania.