Arrest made following string of thefts in Dauphin County, female suspect still wanted

Yowel Richardson was wanted for a string of thefts in the area. He attempted to flee from surveying police, causing a car crash that he attempted to flee from.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police have made an arrest following a string of related Dauphin County thefts.

At 10:50 a.m. on Friday, along the 500 block of South 29th Street, Swatara police officers were investigating a car of interest in a string of recent thefts in the area.

The driver, Yowel Richardson of Harrisburg, attempted to flee from police.

Officers that had been standing with the car observed him flee from the parking lot and lose control of the vehicle of the car while attempting to turn onto 29th Street.

Richardson's car struck an oncoming car during the attempt to flee. He then left his car and tried to run before being taken into custody.

EMS crews were called to the scene to tend to the occupants, according to the Swatara Township Police Department.

Richardson was charged with aggravated assault, accidents involving death or personal injury, accidents involving damage to attended vehicles or property, accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed, fleeing or attempting to elude, flight to avoid apprehension, evading arrest or detention on foot, false ID to law enforcement and driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked.

A female person of interest in the thefts is still at large. Anyone with information regarding her identity has been asked to contact Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550.