State Police Trooper in Beaver County arrested for allegedly trying to have friend's traffic citation removed

BUTLER, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police announced on Thursday that a trooper from Beaver County accused of tampering with evidence and other offenses has been arrested.

He is charged with tampering with records or identification, tampering with public records or information, and obstructing administration of law or other governmental function by the State Police Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division.