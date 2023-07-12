York County duo accused of conspiring to sexually assault teenage girl

Ryan Peters, 38, and Jadzia Martin, 25, are accused of conspiring to sexually assault the victim and photograph her in an alleged July 3 incident.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — State Police in York County have accused two roommates of conspiring to sexually assault a teenage girl during a cookout in Codorus Township last month.

Ryan Peters, 38, allegedly furnished alcohol to the victim and sexually assaulted her while Jadzia Martin, 25, "ran interference" with the victim's mother to allow Peters time to be alone with the girl, State Police claim.

Peters has been a registered Megan's Law offender since 2007, and in 2009 was convicted of statutory sexual assault and failure to comply as a registered sex offender, according to police.

The victim in the latest case reported the alleged sexual assault to State Police on July 3, authorities said.

She claimed that Peters, an acquaintance of her mother's, invited the victim and her mother to his home on the 2000 block of Buffalo Valley Road for a cookout. The victim and her mother arrived late in the evening of June 29 and encountered Peters and Martin in the backyard of the residence, police said.

At some point during the evening, the victim reported, Martin took the victim's mother inside the home, leaving the victim alone with Peters. During this time, she claimed, Peters furnished her with alcohol and she became intoxicated.

Peters then began complementing the victim on her looks and making sexually suggestive comments, the victim claimed.

He eventually became more aggressive, and assaulted her.

The victim told police she remembered Peters using a cell phone to take photos of her, police said.

The girl's mother told police she was aware of Peters' status as a Megan's Law offender, but did not think it would be dangerous to take her daughter to his home because his offenses were nonviolent, police said. The victim's mother said she was inside preparing food at the time the alleged sexual assault took place, and checked on her daughter through a window "continuously," according to police.

She told police she was not aware that Peters was giving the girl alcohol.

The victim told police that Peters would act differently whenever he noticed her mother checking on them.

On Tuesday, police executed a search warrant at the home belonging to Peters and Martin and recovered several external storage devices, computers, and surveillance equipment.

One SD card seized by authorities allegedly contained an audio/video recording from 1:37 a.m. on June 29 in which Peters and Martin are heard discussing the alleged sexual assault, according to police.

In the recording, Martin is heard asking Peters if he had sex with the girl and admitting that she "ran interference" with the girl's mother so that Peters could have time alone with her, police claim.

Peters is heard in the recording admitting that he assaulted the victim, police said.

Police said they also seized Martin's cell phone, and a forensic examination recovered a text conversation between Peters and Martin, where they discuss having the victim come to the house. In the conversation, police claim, Peters and Martin discuss setting up a camera in the home's bathroom to record images of the victim.

Police also viewed surveillance video that depicted the alleged sexual assault taking place, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators.

In another recording, Peters and Martin are heard discussing an alibi story regarding the alleged assault, according to police.

Peters and Martin were arrested on Tuesday, police said.

Peters is charged with sexual assault, indecent assault without the complainant’s consent, corruption of minors (relating to sexual offenses), corruption of minors (relating to alcohol consumption), and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Martin is charged with conspiracy to commit all the following charges: sexual assault, indecent assault without the complainant’s consent, corruption of minors (relating to sexual offenses), corruption of minors (relating to alcohol consumption), and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Peters' bail was set at $150,000, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 8.