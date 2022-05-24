Enola man accused of raping child over two year period

Jacob Montgomery, 22, is accused of sexually assaulting the victim over a two-year span between 2015 and 2017, according to East Pennsboro Township Police.

ENOLA, Pa. — A 22-year-old Cumberland County man has been accused of sexually assaulting a boy over a two-year span between 2015 and 2017, East Pennsboro Township Police said Tuesday.

Jacob Montgomery, of Enola, is charged with rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

Police say they began investigating when the alleged sexual assault was reported on Feb. 23. The report indicated the incidents began in 2015, when the victim was four years old.