Police: Teen arrested in stolen vehicle Saturday near Manheim was on house arrest in Baltimore

The 16-year-old suspect, whom police did not identify, is on house arrest with monitoring in Maryland, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

MANHEIM, Pa. — A 16-year-old suspect on house arrest in Baltimore was arrested early Saturday morning after a traffic incident near Manheim, Lancaster County, police say.

The suspect, who was not identified by authorities, was found to be driving a stolen car from Baltimore, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

He was arrested after a NLCRPD officer found his car parked partially on the roadway and the shoulder on the 1200 block of Lancaster Road at about 2:23 a.m., police say.

The suspect, who was driving, told police the 2013 Ford Fusion had run out of gas and was disabled, police say.

During a field interview, the suspect gave police a driver's license belonging to another person and provided false information to the officer, police say.

Police determined the car was stolen and took the suspect into custody.

Further investigation determined the teen was on house arrest with monitoring in Baltimore.

Police charged him with a felony count of receiving stolen property. He was also charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, unsworn falsifications, driving without a license, and possession of alcohol by a minor, police say.