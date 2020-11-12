Arrest made in Harrisburg Homicide from November

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police have made an arrest in the case involving the homicide of a teenager last month. Jacoy Holmes, 18, of Harrisburg was arrested today and charged with homicide and various other charges. The charges stem from the shooting death of Timothy Cox, in the 2100 block of North 5th St in Harrisburg.



On Thursday November 12th 2020, at about 5:40pm, the Harrisburg Police were called for a reported shooting in the 2100 block of N 5th Street. Officers found Cox, 17, also of Harriburg, suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wounds. Cox was later pronounced dead at the scene.