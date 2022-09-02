Arrest made in one of three Lancaster shootings that occurred over two days

Israel Ramos, of Columbia, was arrested Friday in connection to an Aug. 29 shooting that injured one.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A man has been arrested in connection to one of three shooting incidents in Lancaster over a two-day span.

Israel Ramos, of Columbia, was arrested Friday, Sep. 2 in connection to an Aug. 29 shooting that injured one, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

Ramos has been charged with one count of aggravated assault, three counts of criminal conspiracy & aggravated assault, six counts of recklessly endangering another person, three counts of criminal mischief, two counts of propulsion of missiles into an occupied vehicle, one count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and one count of false reports to law enforcement authorities.

The investigation into the other two shootings is ongoing.