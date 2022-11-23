Arrest made in connection to deadly Harrisburg stabbing

Angel Echevarria Rivera was arrested for homicide on Nov. 23, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — An arrest was made in relation to a Harrisburg stabbing that left one person dead.

Angel Echevarria Rivera was arrested for homicide on Wednesday, Nov. 23, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.

Authorities say the stabbing took place around 6 p.m. on Nov. 12 between the 15 and 16 Row in the Hall Manor complex.

53-year-old Edwin Torres-Martinez, of Harrisburg, passed away around 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, according to Harrisburg Police.

Two other adult men were injured in the incident.