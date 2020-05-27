Arrest made in connection to 15-year-old girl's 2019 fatal overdose in Dauphin County

Swatara Township Police have charged Jennifer Pugliese with criminal homicide after determining she provided or helped obtain the drugs used in the July 3, 2019 case

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township Police announced Wednesday the arrest of a suspect accused of helping to obtain the drugs used in a 15-year-old girl's fatal overdose on July 3, 2019.

Jennifer Pugliese is charged with one count of criminal homicide and one count of endangering the welfare of children in connection to the incident, police say.

She was charged after a joint investigation by members of the Swatara Township Police Department, the Dauphin County Drug Task Force, the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office, and the Dauphin County Coroner's Office, police say.

Investigators determined Pugliese provided or helped obtain the drugs used in the victim's fatal overdose.