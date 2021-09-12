Man arrested in connection to June shooting that left one dead

Raymeir Haynes is charged with criminal homicide along with six other felonies and a misdemeanor, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 23

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police have arrested a man in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman earlier this year.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, on June 28, Raymeir Haynes, 30, allegedly shot 28-year-old Erin Walsh and her six-year-old son, while they were standing on their home's porch on 1400 block of Berryhill Street in Harrisburg.

Walsh and her son were taken to a local hospital, where Walsh died a few days later.

Haynes is charged with criminal homicide along with six other felonies and a misdemeanor, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 23.