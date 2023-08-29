Repeat offender arrested for impersonating a public servant in Lancaster County

This is the second time this year that Sean Quick has been accused of impersonating a public servant.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An Ephrata man has been arrested for the second time in just a few months for impersonating a public servant.

Sean Quick, 55, of Ephrata, is accused of entering Park Place Automotive in West Earl Township dressed in what was described as a full law-enforcement-related outfit, equipped with an outer ballistic carrier, taser, firearm, flashlight, handcuffs and OC spray, police said. Quick also allegedly had a patch that read “Agent” on the back of his outer carrier.

After reviewing security footage and witness statements from the July 6 incident, West Earl Township Police determined Quick to be the suspect. He is also accused of impersonating a CIA agent at Ephrata National Bank in March.