Crime

Repeat offender arrested for impersonating a public servant in Lancaster County

This is the second time this year that Sean Quick has been accused of impersonating a public servant.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An Ephrata man has been arrested for the second time in just a few months for impersonating a public servant.

Sean Quick, 55, of Ephrata, is accused of entering Park Place Automotive in West Earl Township dressed in what was described as a full law-enforcement-related outfit, equipped with an outer ballistic carrier, taser, firearm, flashlight, handcuffs and OC spray, police said. Quick also allegedly had a patch that read “Agent” on the back of his outer carrier.

After reviewing security footage and witness statements from the July 6 incident, West Earl Township Police determined Quick to be the suspect. He is also accused of impersonating a CIA agent at Ephrata National Bank in March.

Police say Quick turned himself in on Aug. 22. He is charged with one count of impersonating a public servant in relation to the July incident.

