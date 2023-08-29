17-year-old arrested for graffiti-ing over 100 properties in York, surrounding areas

Police did not identify the suspect by name, but they said a 17-year-old boy was responsible for graffiti-ing over 100 properties, resulting in $27,449.70 in damages

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department has apprehended a suspect accused of causing nearly $30,000 worth of damage to downtown York and surrounding areas with graffiti.

Police did not identify the suspect by name, but said a 17-year-old boy was responsible for graffiti-ing over 100 properties, resulting in approximately $27,449.70 in damages.

The vandal targeted two churches, two government buildings and one school, police said. Their investigation revealed 101 properties that the teen defaced, but the YCPD is "confident" there are other victims who have not reported damages.

Officers say the vandalism has been ongoing since January 2022. A group effort between community leaders, business owners and York City detectives ultimately led to identifying the suspect.

Police served a search warrant at his home and allegedly found multiple objects in the suspect's bedroom that were tagged with the same markings as the ones seen throughout York.

On Aug. 22, police charged the Dallastown teen with 91 counts of criminal mischief, eight counts of institutional vandalism and two counts of institutional vandalism – illegal possession.

Anyone with graffiti damage similar to the markings shown is asked to report it to the York City Police Department in one of the following ways: