Police release identity of suspect, additional details in Sunday's shooting at York County Walmart

ETTERS, Pa.

Police in York County have released the identity of the suspect in a shooting that left one person injured at a Walmart store in Newberry Township Sunday afternoon.

Pedro Antonio Rosado-Fernandez, 32, of Dover, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment for his alleged role in the shooting, which occurred around 4:40 p.m. at the Walmart in Etters.

The victim, whom police say knew Rosado-Fernandez, suffered a gunshot wound to his arm, according to Newberry Township Police.

Rosado-Fernandez was taken into custody by an off-duty Pennsylvania Capitol Police Officer who was at the store at the time of the shooting, police say.

According to police, the victim used to be in a relationship with Rosado-Fernandez's girlfriend and the two were acquainted.

Rosado-Fernandez allegedly told police that though he did have his 9mm handgun aimed at the victim, he did not intend to shoot him, according to the criminal complaint affidavit. But the victim tried to grab the gun and it went off, Rosado-Fernandez claimed.

The victim's injury required a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, according to police.