Lancaster man accused of delivering drugs used in fatal overdose turns himself in to police

Javonne King is charged with drug delivery resulting in death in connection to a fatal overdose in 2019, according to Manheim Township Police.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man accused of selling fentanyl-laced heroin to a person who later died of a drug overdose in 2019 has turned himself in to authorities, according to Manheim Township Police.

Javonne T. King, 28, of Lancaster, is charged with one count each of drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a communication facility for his alleged role in a drug transaction that resulted in a fatal overdose on April 19, 2019.

According to police, King used a cell phone to coordinate a time and place to meet for an illicit drug transaction, then sold the victim heroin laced with fentanyl, police say.

The victim ingested the drugs and later died, according to police.

An arrest warrant was issued for King in 2020, following an investigation of the victim's death, police say.