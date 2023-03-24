Police: Philadelphia man delivered fentanyl to Lancaster County man who died of overdose

Dhruve Patel, 29, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a communication facility after an investigation of the August 2021 incident.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been charged with providing fentanyl to someone who later died of a drug overdose, police in Lancaster County said Friday.

Dhruve Patel, 29, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a communication facility following the investigation of the victim's fatal overdose in August 2021, according to Manheim Township Police.

Investigators said the victim was found unconscious by officers dispatched to Riverside Avenue on August 24, 2021. Coworkers said the man was acting "strange" prior to collapsing. One coworker attempted CPR until Lancaster EMS arrived, but they were unable to revive the victim, who was pronounced dead.

A search warrant was obtained to search an iPhone that was found at the scene, which was later determined to have belonged to the victim, according to police.

During the analysis/review of the forensic extraction content, numerous communications between the phone’s owner and “D”, later identified as Patel, were found, according to police.

A witness stated that Patel provided the fentanyl that caused the death of the victim. The officer overheard a conversation involving Patel and the witness, where Patel admitted to providing the drugs that the deceased ingested, causing the death of that person.

Patel was arrested March 16 and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Mary Sponaugle, who set bail at $50,000 unsecured.