Fugitive suspect accused of murdering Selvin McEwan Jr. in York last year apprehended by U.S. Marshals

Christian Galarza-Rodriguez, 37, is charged with criminal homicide in connection to McEwan's death on Oct. 3, 2021, according to U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane.

YORK, Pa. — A York man accused of shooting and killing Selvin McEwan Jr. last October was arrested Monday by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

McEwan was found suffering from a gunshot wound by responding officers on the 200 block of East Poplar Street in York that evening, Pane said.

McEwan later died of his injuries.

As a result of their investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Galarza-Rodriguez with criminal homicide. Attempts to find him were unsuccessful, and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend him.

At 11:30 a.m. on Monday, members of the Task Force arrested Galarza-Rodriguez without incident on the 300 block of East Cottage Place in York, Pane said.

He was turned over to the York County Sheriff’s Office Central Booking Unit for processing and arraignment.

“It’s the Marshals Services’ duty to ensure that those charged with violent crimes have their day in court," Pane said in a press release. "It is my sincere hope that members of the affected communities will find some measure of comfort knowing this suspect will face justice.”