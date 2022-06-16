York County man accused of making, possessing, and disseminating child pornography

Gerald W. Smith, 33, of Dover, was charged Wednesday following an investigation by State Police.

DOVER, Pa. — A York County man has been accused of creating, possessing and disseminating child pornography, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Gerald W. Smith, 33, of Dover, was charged Wednesday after an investigation determined he made videos of himself performing a sex act in the proximity of a prepubescent girl while she slept, and was also in possession of other images and videos depicting child pornography, police said in the criminal complaint affidavit filed against him.

The investigation was launched on June 9, after State Police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The NCMEC's forensic examination of video files submitted to them in a separate investigation by the FBI determined the videos were made in January 2022 on a Samsung device.

GPS coordinates uncovered in the examination traced the source of the videos to Smith's address in Dover, according to State Police.

Investigators executed a search warrant at the address on Wednesday and recovered two Samsung devices belonging to Smith, according to the complaint. An examination of the devices uncovered videos and images of child pornography depicting prepubescent girls, along with videos that matched those provided to police by the NCEMC.

Police also found wallpaper in one of the rooms in the home that matched the wallpaper seen in the background of one of the videos provided by the NCEMC, the complaint states.