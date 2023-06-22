Police: York County man accused of possession and disseminating child porn, engaging in sex acts with animals

Gavin Kitchen, 22, of Dover, was arrested last Thursday after a six-month investigation, according to State Police.

DOVER, Pa. — A cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of a York County man accused of disseminating videos containing child pornography and sex acts with an animal, according to State Police.

Gavin Kitchen, 22, of Dover, was arrested June 15 and charged with several felony offenses, including dissemination of photographs and film of child sex acts, child pornography, criminal use of communication facility, sexual intercourse with animal, and cruelty to animals, State Police said Thursday.

The investigation began on Jan. 16, when the State Police Troop J Criminal Investigation Unit was contacted by the York County Detective Bureau, which had received a tip from the NCMEC regarding videos posted to Twitter that contained suspected child pornography.

The York County Detective Bureau obtained an IP address and found the account holder’s address was on the 200 block of Beaver Creek Rd, in Warrington Township.

NCMEC and Twitter provided the files to York CIU, police said.

Upon review of the files, numerous photos and videos of child pornography and sex acts being committed against an animal were observed, State Police said.

Investigators obtained a search warrant, and at 6 a.m. on Feb. 15, the warrant was executed by State Police at the Warrington Township home.

While conducting the search warrant, a downstairs bedroom was found to have a couch with blankets and bedding items consistent with pictures provided by Twitter, which depicted an individual laying on that couch.

An interview with the homeowner led police to identify Kitchen as the suspect seen in the photos and videos, according to police.

Police then responded to the 2000 block of Red Bank Road in Newberry Township to make contact with Kitchen.

As investigators approached the front door, they observed an animal trough the front window that resembled the animal seen in the video files, police claim.