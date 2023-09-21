Lebanon man arrested for slashing another driver with box cutter during road rage incident in Lancaster, police say

The victim sustained a gash to his left calf during the alleged altercation, which occurred August 30 on Lititz Pike and Chester Road, according to police.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lebanon man has been charged with aggravated assault after police say he slashed another driver with a box cutter during an alleged road rage incident in Lancaster County late last month.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of August 30 on Lititz Pike, near the intersection with Chester Road, according to Manheim Township Police.

Robert J. Marinkov, 57, initially told police that the other driver attacked him first, claiming the driver pulled him out of his truck and began kicking and punching him, the police department said.

Marinkov allegedly admitted to cutting the man's leg with a knife during the altercation, according to police.

Later that day, the other driver reported the incident to police, but claimed that Marinkov was the aggressor in the confrontation, using a box cutter to slash at the man. The victim said he sustained a cut to his left calf while attempting to kick the blade out of Marinkov's hand, police said.

The gash required medical attention, according to police.

The victim also had a hole in his shirt from where Marinkov attempted to slash him, police claim.

Police reviewed dash cam footage of the incident, taken from Marinkov's truck. The footage appeared to show a shadow of Marinkov emerging from his truck and walking to the victim's vehicle to start the fight, according to police.

A criminal complaint was filed against Marinkov, who was arraigned on the aggravated assault charge before Magisterial District Judge David P. Miller.