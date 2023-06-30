Man shot during attempted armed robbery in Harrisburg

A man was shot during an attempted armed robbery in the area of North 17th and Park Streets in Harrisburg, according to police.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — One man was taken to the hospital after being shot during an attempted armed robbery on the streets of Harrisburg, police announced this morning.

Officers say they responded to the area of North 17th and Park Streets around 12:30 a.m. on June 30 for a report of a robbery with shots fired.

Police found a man injured by a single gunshot wound. Authorities say his injury is not life-threatening, but the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A man dressed in all black approached and attempted to rob the victim, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police said. The victim was shot while trying to flee the area, according to investigators.

Police did not say whether or not a suspect is in custody.