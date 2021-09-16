Derry Township officials search for armed police impersonator

On Sept. 15, a female was pulled over by what she thought was a police officer in Dauphin County. The impersonator was wearing a police uniform and was armed.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On Sept. 15, a female was pulled over and robbed by a male police impersonator wearing a full police uniform and carrying weapons in Dauphin County.

The incident occurred at 10:40 a.m. in the parking lot of Fishburn United Methodist Church, on 1215 Fisburn Road in Hershey, according to Derry Township Police.

The victim described the man as in his late 20s, 5'9", 175 pounds, with buzz-cut hair, no accent, right-handed, and a muscular build. The victim also said the impersonator was wearing a mask, blue surgical gloves, sunglasses with black frames and blue lenses, and a blue baseball hat with a patch that indicated he was an officer of the Derry Township Police Department.

He was also wearing a full police uniform with a body armor-style vest, a shirt with police patches, and a duty belt, according to a Dauphin County police report.

The victim said the man asked her to exit her vehicle so he could conduct a routine search. During this process, he stole approximately $200 in cash from her wallet, Derry Township Police report.

The suspect's vehicle was described as a black or very dark colored four-door sedan, with tinted windows, a mounted flashing police light, and a push bar on the front.

"We consider this impersonator to be dangerous to our community and those traveling through areas adjacent to our township," police said.