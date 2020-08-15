"Armed and dangerous" man wanted, suspect in attempted homicide

Police say Vega threatened to bury the victim and two children who were in the home.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for the suspect of an attempted homicide in Camp Hill, they say the man is armed and dangerous.

According to officials, on August 13, Fermin Vega, 32, of Lancaster was engaged in a domestic dispute when he threw a mangled car tire at the victim striking her in the head. He also allegedly smacked her face and grabbed her arms, causing redness and bruising.

Police say Vega held a black and silver handgun to the victim's head after threatening to bury her and the two children that were in the home. He also had the victim in a rear chokehold making it difficult for her to breathe.

During the altercation, the victim was able to grab the gun as a shot was discharged from the weapon, officials say.

The bullet struck a wall and no one was injured.

Police say Vega fled the home on the 1400 block of Atkins Avenue before they arrived.

Vega is currently a wanted person and is considered armed and extremely dangerous, according to police.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Vega is asked to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.