York man arrested for outstanding drug, weapons possession charges in Dover Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 19-year-old city man wanted on felony drug and weapons possession charges.

Anthony "A-Rod" Colon is believed to be a person of interest in several recent shootings and shots-fired incidents in the city, police say.

Colon was arrested on Feb. 14, 2020 for felony drug possession on the 1000 block of N. George St., police say. He was released on supervised bail following his arrest, according to police.

Last month, Colon allegedly sold a quantity of heroin to undercover agents with the York City Police Narcotics Unit, police say.

On Monday, he was arrested in Dover Township by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, according to police. Members of the York City Police Department, State Police, Northern York County Regional Police, and the York County District Attorney's Office assisted in his apprehension.

During his arrest, Colon was found to be in possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, as well as a quantity of narcotics he allegedly intended to deliver.

With assistance from the York County Probation Services, along with these new charges, Colon’s bail was revoked by York County Common Pleas Judge Craig Trebilcock, according to police.