Update: PETA offering reward for information on cat shooting case in Ehprata Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (1/8/2021): Animal rights organization, PETA, is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fatal shooting of a cat with a crossbow arrow in Ephrata Township.

Residents in the neighborhood said they heard the cat crying during the night and its body was found in the morning.

“This cat died alone, crying out in terror and agony—a stark reminder that cats are always in danger when roaming outside,” says PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “PETA is urging anyone with information to come forward immediately so that whoever committed this terrible crime can face consequences.”

The cat is described as a brown brindled cat with a white underbelly.

Anyone with information should contact Officer Rivera of the Ephrata Police Department at 717-738-9200, extension 236.

PREVIOUS: Police investigate animal cruelty case in Ephrata Township after a cat was found shot with an arrow.

Ephrata Police say the animal was found in a yard on January 2, in the 300 block of Millway Road.

The deceased cat was shot with a carbon crossroad bolt arrow.