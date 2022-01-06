Police: Lancaster County man abandoned puppy in hotel room for 14 hours without food or water

William Minnick, 50, is charged with cruelty to animals. He's accused of abandoning the 8-week-old puppy at the Hershey Travel Lodge on New Year's Eve.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Police in Derry Township have charged a 50-year-old Lancaster County man with cruelty to animals and other offenses related to an incident last month in which he allegedly left a puppy locked in a Hershey hotel room for 14 hours without food or water.

William J. Minnick, of Marietta, checked into the Hershey Travel Lodge on Dec. 29, according to Derry Township Police. He had an eight-week-old puppy with him, even though he had been told by management that pets are not allowed, police claim.

He then left the hotel in a cab on New Year's Eve and did not come back for 14 hours, leaving the puppy behind, according to police. Hotel employees said the puppy barked the entire night and into the next day, police say.

When Minnick returned to the hotel on Jan. 1, he found that his room was locked, according to police. He left the hotel after management told him he'd have to pay extra to have the room cleaned. Management contacted police after Minnick left, police say.

When officers arrived, they found the puppy hiding behind a refrigerator in Minnick's room. The room smelled of urine, and two piles of dog feces were found on the floor, police claim.

There was no food or water for the dog in the room, according to police.

The officers also discovered marijuana and other drug paraphernalia in the room, police say.

Officers took the dog to the Derry Township Police Department. Minnick contacted the police department on Jan. 2, claiming he was training the puppy to be a service dog, because he was scheduled to have heart surgery in a few months.

He said he paid $1,000 for the puppy, a Bulldog mix, but claimed the dog was worth $5,000. He told police the hotel had no right to keep his dog.

Minnick allegedly accused the officers of trying to fill a quota and claimed the officers had no sympathy for his situation. Minnick claimed he did not intend to abandon the dog, and did so accidentally.

Before hanging up, Minnick allegedly told police he was leaving the state.

"(Expletive) your charges," he allegedly told police.

Minnick allegedly told police he'd come pick up the dog by the end of the day, but never showed up.

The affidavit did not specify what happened to the dog.

Police charged Minnick with a misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and a summary offense for animal neglect.

Court records show Minnick is in prison on $20,000 unsecured bail.