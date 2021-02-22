Indiana man, 19, accused of traveling to York County to have sex with 13-year-old girl

Andrew Joyce, of Kokomo, is charged with statutory rape after police say the victim's mother found him hiding in the girl's bedroom in West Manchester Twp.

Police have charged a 19-year-old Indiana man with statutory rape and related offenses after he allegedly traveled to West Manchester Township to have sex with a 13-year-old York County girl.

Andrew Joseph Joyce, of Kokomo, is also charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age, indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor, according to West Manchester Township Police.

He was charged after the victim's mother contacted authorities Sunday night to report that she had found him in her daughter's bedroom, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

Joyce allegedly admitted to the victim's mother that he and the victim had sex, police say.

Officers responding to the victim's Taxville Road home took Joyce into custody at about 6:19 p.m., the complaint states.

According to police, Joyce told officers he had met the girl on Omegle, an online chat website. He told police he normally uses a different name and tells girls he meets on the website that he is younger than his actual age, police say.

Joyce told police he told the victim his actual name and age as his feelings toward her grew, police say.

On Friday, police say, Joyce allegedly flew from Indiana to Harrisburg International Airport, took an Uber ride to York County and rented a hotel room. He then went to the victim's home, where he waited outside for a few hours until the victim's parents went to sleep. The victim then allowed him inside the home, where they engaged in sex acts in the victim's bedroom, police say.

Joyce allegedly told police he spent two days hiding in the victim's bedroom, occasionally hiding inside her closet. He and the victim had sexual intercourse twice and engaged in oral sex multiple times over the course of his stay, according to police.