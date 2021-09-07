Amber Alert: PSP searching for 2-year-old boy and his mother abducted in N.J.

Authorities are searching for Sebastian Rios, 2, and his mother, Yasemin Uyaf, 24, also of Rahway, N.J.

Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old boy for New Jersey State Police and Rahway Police Department.

Authorities are searching for Sebastian Rios, 2, and his mother, Yasemin Uyaf, 24, also of Rahway, N.J. Tyler Rios, 27, of Highland Park, N.J., who is the father of Sebastian, is believed to have abducted the two early Friday.

Tyler is believed to be operating a 2018 silver Ford Fiesta with New Jersey Temporary tag W421713, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Tyler Rios, Uyaf, or Sebastian Rios is asked to call Rahway Police Department at (732)-827-2200 or 911 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here.

STATEWIDE: AMBER Alert. PA State Police and New Jersey State Police are searching for Sebastian RIOS, age 2. If seen call 911. pic.twitter.com/JTnsxBPC4g — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) July 10, 2021