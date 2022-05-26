Alleged trespasser killed in York City

On May 25 around 10:25 p.m., York City Police were dispatched to the 200 block of West Jackson Street for a suspicious male who had been allegedly trespassing.

YORK, Pa. — A man who was allegedly trespassing on a property in York City on Wednesday night was killed by a group of people trying to stop him, according to police.

A witness told police that they had confronted the trespasser, causing him to flee on foot. When he fled, the witness alerted a group of unknown people to stop the trespasser. They were able to stop him, and according to the witness, began assaulting him before they fled on foot.

When police and emergency services arrived, treatment was immediately provided to the alleged trespasser, however, he later succumbed to his injuries at York Hospital.