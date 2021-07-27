Alleged Pa. 'serial killer' charged with murder in Michigan cold case

Harold David Haulman III, 43, allegedly killed Erica Schultz, 26, in Bloomsburg last year, and Tiana Phillips, 25, who went missing from McClure in 2018.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A homeless man accused of being a "serial killer" after he allegedly killed two Pennsylvania women has been charged with murder in a 16-year-old Michigan cold case, according to The Daily Item.

Calhoun County Detective John Pignataro told The Daily Item that Harold David Haulman III, 43, was charged with murder on July 26 and an arrest warrant was sent to Pennsylvania.

Pignataro would not confirm whether Haulman was charged in the case of Ashley Parlier, who went missing from Battle Creek, Michigan in 2005, but Parlier's sister, Nicole Campen, confirmed to The Daily Item that Haulman will be charged with her sister’s murder.

"We got our indictment,” Campen told The Daily Item. “I was told this was coming and I will be at his (Haulman’s) trial and coming to Pennsylvania to attend Haulman’s hearings. My family is thrilled the detectives from Michigan and Pennsylvania built such a strong case and they all worked diligently. This was 16 years in the making and I wish my parents could be alive to hear this news.”

He was charged with Phillips’ murder in May, as he was walking in for a hearing on Shultz' death. Haulman allegedly beat Phillips with a hammer and stabbed her with a knife. He was allegedly involved with both women.