Mechanicsburg woman jailed for deadly 2020 stabbing

Alison Morris pleaded no contest in April to charges that she stabbed Ryan Young, the father of her children, to death during an argument in Oct. 2020.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County woman will serve up to 14 years in state prison for stabbing a man to death in 2020, the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office said this week.

Alison Morris, 26, of Mechanicsburg, pleaded no contest to a voluntary manslaughter charge on April 7. Her plea acknowledged that had the case gone to trial, prosecutors would have been able to prove beyond reasonable doubt that she killed Ryan Young in Oct. 2020 by stabbing him in the leg, according to prosecutors.

The plea also acknowledged that any claim of self defense was not legally viable, according to the DA's Office.

According to testimony, Morris and Young were living together in an apartment with their children in Upper Allen Township in Oct. 2020.

On the night of his death, Morris and Young had been engaged in an argument. During the course of the argument, Morris fatally stabbed Young in the leg, severing his femoral artery.

Young’s eldest son, sister, and father all testified at the proceedings. They expressed to Judge Peck the impact that the loss of Ryan has had on their family. They explained how Ryan stayed in the often tumultuous relationship with Morris because of his concern for their children, and that he feared if he moved out of the home, they would be in danger due to Morris’ statements that she would harm them, prosecutors said.

Cumberland County District Attorney Seán M. McCormack presented to the court text messages between Morris and Young.

In those messages, Young expressed concern for the safety of his children in response to Morris’ threats to harm herself and the children.

In his text responses to Morris, Young also worried about Morris’ mental health, prosecutors said.

“Ryan’s death was tragic," McCormack said after the sentencing hearing. "One might say his death was senseless. However, he stayed in a relationship with Morris to protect his children, in doing so he accomplished his goal, but at the sacrifice of his own life.

"His sister Brittany may have said it best today when she told Judge Peck, ‘In the sense that he was protecting his children, his death will never be senseless to me.’”