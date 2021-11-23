Live Updates: Jury asks to review videos of shooting and 911 call in death of Ahmaud Arbery trial

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, who recorded the video, are all charged with murder in Arbery's death.

**WARNING: Videos contained in this article may be disturbing to some.

Verdict watch is underway Wednesday with deliberations resuming at 8:30 a.m. in the trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Cellphone video leaked to the public shows two armed white men in a truck approaching the 25-year-old Black man as he runs down the road. One of the men, later identified as Travis McMichael, and Arbery struggle over McMichael's shotgun before Arbery is shot and collapses.

LIVE UPDATES:

9:58 a.m.: Jurors return to deliberation room.

9:50 a.m.: The judge had said he would require any viewings of the video to happen in court, and did not send them back with the jury to watch during deliberations

9:49 a.m.: “We the jury request to see the following videos three times each: 1. the original video, the short version. 2. the enhanced high contrast version and then we would also like to listen to the 911 call on 2/23 made by Greg McMichael”

9:30 a.m.: Jury asked to see a video, per a sheriff’s deputy who just came in at 9:27 a.m. Unclear which video, but they have to come back into the courtroom to watch.

9:11 a.m.: Outside the courthouse, a small prayer circle forms. The Rev. Al Sharpton is expected to pray with Arbery's family as they enter the courthouse.

8:40 a.m.: Day two of deliberations begin. Last night, after nearly six and a half hours of deliberations, the jury initially wanted to keep going past 6 p.m. and said they thought the verdict might be imminent. But the judge sent them home around 6:15.

8:30 a.m.: Jury deliberations are scheduled to begin.

8:28 a.m.: Outside the courthouse, Attorney Ben Crump says it is almost like Arbery was "a runaway slave and they are chasing him to capture him and then they killed him." He says the only question left is "Is this jury going to give us a Jim Crow verdict?"

8:11 a.m.: Defense attorneys arrive at the courthouse, going in the side door. First Coast News reporter Renata Di Gregorio says she saw Arbery's sister head into the courthouse this morning.

8 a.m.: National Day of Prayer this morning is holding an interfaith prayer vigil calling for justice for Ahmaud Arbery. Click here to watch.

TUESDAY RECAP:

6:15 p.m.: Judge calls jury back into the courtroom and orders the jury to break for the night. The judge gives jurors instructions telling them not to deliberate further until court resumes Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

5:56 p.m.: Judge asks foreperson if they jury would like to break for the day. The foreperson says they are "working toward" a verdict but thought it would be right to break.

However, shortly after, the judge was notified the jury would like to continue deliberating. The judge agrees and allows the jury to continue. The court is currently in recess.

5:53 p.m.: Judge tells attorneys he is calling for foreperson for jury and wants to ask if verdict is imminent, if not will bring them back tomorrow at 8:30 a.m.

5:48 p.m.: Pool reporter says she's back in courtroom, will be back on record soon. Pool thinks jury may have question or it's a status update

11:43 a.m.: Jury is in deliberation

11 a.m.: Travis and Gregory McMichael look on as the judge reads the charge instructions.

10:51 a.m.: The judge is reading charge instructions to jurors. Then, they will begin deliberating.

10:33 a.m.: Prosecutors show a picture of Arbery lying dead on the ground and says his baggy shorts show he wasn’t armed. Says defendants knew he wasn’t armed. Wanda Cooper-Jones leans on attorney Lee Merritt when the picture is shown. Marcus Arbery rushes out of the courtroom.



10:18 a.m.: Dunikoski says to jurors, it may seem like only one person had their finger on the trigger, but under Georgia law, it’s as if they were all holding the gun together and therefore are all guilty.

10:09 a.m.: Dunikoski points out inconsistencies in the story Travis McMichael told police vs. the one he told on the stand. McMichael had claimed that was because he was out of sorts after the shooting. Dunikoski says his story changed to defend himself in court. She says he didn't tell police he knew about stolen items from English's boat.

9:57 a.m.: Dunikoski circles back to her main argument she has talked about this whole trial, saying the defendants made driveway decisions and assumed the worst about Arbery, leading to his death.

9:46 a.m.: "How about some empathy," Dunikoski says. Says defendants should've asked themselves "I wonder what I'm doing to this other person ... I wonder what it looks like from their point of view."

9:41 a.m.: Dunikoski: "How about don't bring a shotgun? You don't point a gun at someone if you're not going to kill them."

9:40 a.m.: Outside the courthouse, barricades are being moved farther out from the front of the courthouse. Officers say that is in response to Monday, when activists were on the courthouse lawn with semi-automatic rifles.

9:31 a.m.: Defense again objects to how Dunikoski is presenting citizen's arrest law. Laura Hogue says Dunikoski is sharing her "interpretation" of the law. Judge tells Dunikoski again he'll give jurors the law and she doesn't need to.

9:14 a.m.: Court takes a five-minute break.

9:13 a.m.: Defense attorney Bob Rubin files a motion for a mistrial, saying the prosecution misstated charge instructions regarding citizen's arrest law. The judge denies the motion.

9:02 a.m.: Arbery's family attorney Lee Merritt says this morning’s rebuttal from the state is a “rare opportunity” to reflect and respond to the defense. He says it’s great for the jury to get to hear rebuttal right before starting deliberations, saying racism benefits white defendants.

8:57 a.m.: Dunikoski says the defense can't claim self-defense because the defendants provoked Arbery. "Who started this? It wasn't Ahmaud Arbery."

8:47 a.m.: Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski starts off the state's rebuttal by saying again the defendants didn't meet the criteria for a citizen's arrest. "If you're going to take the law into your own hands, you better know what the law is," she says.

8:42 a.m.: First Coast News reporters are hearing that jurors want to deliberate all day Wednesday if they do not reach a verdict today, then they want to come back Friday to deliberate if no verdict is reached Wednesday.



8:30 a.m.: Court will reconvene at 8:30 a.m. Prosecutors have the option to give a rebuttal to the defense's closing arguments before jury deliberations begin.

