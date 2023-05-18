Afternoon shooting in Lancaster leaves 1 person injured

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Bureau of Police officials said one person is injured following a shooting on Thursday afternoon.
Authorities said they responded to calls for shots fired at 3:55 p.m. on the 100 block of New Dorwart Street. A few minutes later, an area hospital notified police officers that a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital.
The hospital treated the victim for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Police said they believe this was not a random act, and that the public is not in danger.
Authorities said they do not have anyone in custody related to the investigation. They urge anyone with information to contact the Lancaster Bureau of Police at (717)-735-3301.