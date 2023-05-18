Afternoon shooting in Lancaster leaves 1 person injured

Police said they believe this was not a random act, and the public is not in danger.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Bureau of Police officials said one person is injured following a shooting on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said they responded to calls for shots fired at 3:55 p.m. on the 100 block of New Dorwart Street. A few minutes later, an area hospital notified police officers that a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital.

The hospital treated the victim for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said they believe this was not a random act, and that the public is not in danger.