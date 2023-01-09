New details emerge surrounding Harrisburg's Sunken Garden homicide case

Brandon Martinez, 34, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 6 and charged with murder and attempted rape, according to online court documents.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — New details have emerged concerning the Dec. 22 homicide of 53-year-old Stacey Shannon.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, new surveillance footage and witness statements identify Martinez walking with Shannon shortly before her body was discovered around 11 a.m. on Dec. 22.

Surveillance footage from the area showed Shannon walking with a man wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, shorts, white socks and sandals around 7:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Verbeke St.

On Dec. 23, a witness stated they saw Shannon and the man walking into the northwest corner of the Sunken Gardens around 7:45 or 8 a.m., according to the affidavit.

According to police, the witness noted it was cold and starting to snow and thought it was suspicious the two were walking through the park.

According to the witness, Shannon had a "stone cold" look about her and the witness did not see any apparent injuries.

The witness then walked to the N. Front Street side of Sunken Garden and heard a loud thud in the area where Shannon and the man had entered. According to the affidavit, the witness did not see Shannon, only the man standing and looking over his shoulder.

Shannon's body was found a few hours later in the northwest corner of the park, in front of a service door.

On Dec. 27, an autopsy of Shannon was performed by the Dauphin County Coroner's Office which ruled her manner of death a homicide by multiple traumatic injuries.

On Dec. 29, officers were reviewing surveillance footage when a shelter employee alleged guests had been saying a man named Brandon killed Shannon.

According to the affidavit, the employee showed officers a photo of Brandon Martinez, who matched the man captured on surveillance footage.

Additional footage obtained from Strawberry Square showed Martinez walking along the 300 block of Markey Street wearing the same clothing with what appears to be blood on his left sock around 9:48 a.m. on Dec. 22.

Martinez was located in Blair County allegedly wearing the same blue sweatshirt and sandals seen in the surveillance footage, according to the affidavit.

He is currently at Dauphin County Prison. Due to the nature of the charges, bail has been denied. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 1.