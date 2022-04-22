Jailed Chambersburg teacher faces additional sexual abuse charges, police say

Benjamin Duran-Tobias, 29, was charged Wednesday with sexual abuse of children (child pornography) and corruption of minors for a separate incident.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A Chambersburg High School teacher accused of engaging in multiple sexual offenses with a student earlier this month is now facing additional charges for a separate incident, police in Franklin County said Friday.

Benjamin Duran-Tobias, 29, is on administrative leave from his position at the high school after being charged on April 8 with two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, two counts of institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors, indecent assault, and unlawful contact with a minor stemming from an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of his students, according to Chambersburg Police.

On Wednesday, police charged Duran-Tobias with sexual abuse of children (child pornography) and corruption of minors after the investigation of a separate incident.

Duran-Tobias was already incarcerated in Franklin County Prison for the earlier charges. After being charged with additional offenses on Wednesday, an additional $75,000 unsecured bail was ordered by a judge.