According to the York County Coroner's Office, Melissa Duffy died from blunt force trauma to the head.

YORK, Pa. — The death of an Adams County woman found in York City has been ruled a homicide by authorities.

Melissa Duffy, 44, was found outside in an area on the 300 block of Rose Avenue on Wednesday morning.

The autopsy revealed Duffy, of the 700 block of Edgegrove Road, Conewago Township, died from blunt force trauma to the head with or without asphyxia.