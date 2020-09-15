Adams County woman charged with stabbing after fight over man

Jennifer Lua-Madrigal, 19, allegedly stabbed another woman after the two got into a fight over a man they were both dating, according to State Police.

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — A 19-year-old Adams County woman has been charged with stabbing another woman after a physical altercation last Wednesday in Berwick Township.

Jennifer Lua-Madrigal, of the 500 block of Sutton Road, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment, according to State Police.

She allegedly stabbed a female victim four times after the two got into a physical altercation stemming from an argument over a man they were both dating, police say.

The victim sustained wounds to her left forearm, her upper left arm, and both shoulders, according to police.

She reported that she and Lua-Madrigal had been arguing over text message for the previous two days, and had agreed to settle the argument with a fight outside Lua-Madrigal's home on Wednesday afternoon. The victim and three freinds went to Lua-Madrigal's home, where the fight ensued.

The victim said when she and Lua-Madrigal went to the ground during the altercation, Lua-Madrigal began stabbing her. One of the victim's friends used pepper spray to separate the two, and the victim and her friends left the scene when Lua-Madrigal's father came out of the home and chased them off, according to police.

Troopers spoke to Lua-Madrigal, who first claimed she took a scissors outside with her to protect herself when the victim and her friends arrived. She later admitted to lying about the scissors, and said she had a small folding knife.

Lua-Madrigal claimed she was attacked by the victim and her aunt, who took Lua-Madrigal to the ground. She then used the knife to defend herself, Lua-Madrigal claimed.

But a friend of Lua-Madrigal's, who said she was at Lua-Madrigal's home when the altercation occurred, allegedly told police that Lua-Madrigal was inside her home and not being harmed when the victim and her friends arrived.