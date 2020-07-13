Man wanted for rape, kidnapping and burglary arrested after lengthy vehicle chase in Adams County

Daniel Varner, 35, of Orrstown, was taken into custody Friday after leading a chase across rural roads in western Adams County in a stolen pickup, State Police say.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A 35-year-old Franklin County man wanted on kidnapping and burglary charges was arrested by State Police last week after leading them on a "lengthy pursuit" in a stolen pickup truck, court documents show.

Daniel Varner, of Orrstown, was taken into custody on Friday after vehicle chase ended in the Bear Mountain housing development, according to State Police. Varner allegedly exited his vehicle and led police on a short foot chase before being apprehended, police say.

Varner's vehicle, a pickup truck, had been reported stolen, police say.

Varner showed signs of impairment and refused a chemical DUI test, according to police. Troopers later obtained a warrant to have blood drawn.

Police say they were canvassing the Cashtown area looking for the vehicle when it was spotted traveling east on Old Route 30 in Franklin Township.

Varner, who police say was driving the vehicle, then led troopers on a lengthy chase on several back roads in western Adams County, allegedly running several other vehicles off the road and nearly causing several crashes as he fled.

After he was apprehended, police determined Varner was already wanted on outstanding warrants filed a day earlier, accusing him of kidnapping, burglary, rape, terroristic threats, simple assault, strangulation, recklessly endangering another person, and criminal mischief.

Police say Varner's demeanor was "joking and casual," and that he denied committing the rape he was accused of.

He also allegedly expressed disbelief that the truck he was driving was reported stolen, telling police he thought he and the truck's owner were "tight."

Varner also allegedly told one of the pursuing officers he was "lucky" that Varner did not shoot him with two of the guns he had in the truck, police say.