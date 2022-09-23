Gettysburg man sentenced to 60 months for throwing Molotov cocktail at courthouse

Samson Yohe, 30, will face an additional three years of supervised release for throwing the device. It did not ignite the courthouse, but did damage a window.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A Gettysburg man was sentenced to 60 months in jail for throwing a Molotov cocktail at the Adams County Courthouse.

Samson Yohe, 30, will additionally face three years of supervised release for malicious attempt to destroy a building by fire and an explosive. He was also ordered to pay $280 in restitution.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, on the evening of December 22, 2019, Yohe threw a device at the courthouse, located at 111 Baltimore Street in Gettysburg. The device was an antique bottle filled with an unidentified liquid, several matches and a white cotton sock.