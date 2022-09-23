x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Gettysburg man sentenced to 60 months for throwing Molotov cocktail at courthouse

Samson Yohe, 30, will face an additional three years of supervised release for throwing the device. It did not ignite the courthouse, but did damage a window.
Credit: barbraford - stock.adobe.com
Gavel and handcuffs on wooden, brown table background

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A Gettysburg man was sentenced to 60 months in jail for throwing a Molotov cocktail at the Adams County Courthouse. 

Samson Yohe, 30, will additionally face three years of supervised release for malicious attempt to destroy a building by fire and an explosive. He was also ordered to pay $280 in restitution. 

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, on the evening of December 22, 2019, Yohe threw a device at the courthouse, located at 111 Baltimore Street in Gettysburg. The device was an antique bottle filled with an unidentified liquid, several matches and a white cotton sock. 

Although the device did not ignite, it did damage a courthouse window, resulting in the $280 fined in damages. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Man charged with killing Lindy Sue Biechler faces preliminary hearing

Before You Leave, Check This Out